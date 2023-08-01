UAE announces increase in fuel prices for August

Fuel prices will go up this month in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement issued by the UAE fuel pricing committee.

The following revised prices will be in effect from August 1:

3.14 AED per litre for super 98 fuel, up from 3.00 AED in July

3.02 AED per litre for Special 95 fuel, up from 2.89 AED in July

2.95 AED per litre for E-Plus 91 fuel, up from 2.81 AED in June

2.95 AED per litre for diesel, up from 2.76 AED in July.