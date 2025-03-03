Which Cryptocurrencies are set to be included in US reserves under Trump’s orders?

ISLAMABAD – Several cryptocurrencies saw key gains as United States President Donald Trump revealed plans to create new strategic reserve for cryptocurrencies.

In a post online, President Trump mentioned Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano as digital assets to be reserved, highlighting that Bitcoin and Ether would play a central role in the reserve, stating, “And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve.

After Trump announcement, Bitcoin witnessed over 10 percent surge reaching $94,000 mark while Ether climbed to $2,516.

Ripple, XRP, was also included in the list of assets for the reserve. Experts said Trump’s announcement boost cyrptocurrencies and will push adoption and providing clearer regulatory guidance.

As some expressed optimism, other raised concerns over inclusion of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, calling them more akin to tech investments.