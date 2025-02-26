Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bitcoin faces market pressure with pullback; Ethereum, Ripple also lose ground amid correction

Bitcoin Faces Market Pressure With Pullback Ethereum Ripple Also Lose Ground Amid Correction

ISLAMABAD – Cryptocurrency market is facing a steep decline as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are struggling mid-week.

As of Wednesday noon, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently hovering around $89,000 after breaking out of its extended consolidation phase and hitting a low of $86,050. The cryptocurrency’s price movement sparked a broader decline in the market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) also experiencing notable drops, down nearly 11% and 12%, respectively.

Bitcoin Faces Market Pressure With Pullback Ethereum Ripple Also Lose Ground Amid Correction

BTC saw sharp drop on Monday, falling below $94,000 support level and closing at $91,552, marking around 5pc decline. The cryptocurrency continued its downward trajectory on Tuesday, slipping further by 3.14% to a low of $86,050.

Bitcoin stabilized now, with analysts predicting that a further pullback could bring it down to the next support level at $85,000. (RSI) for first decentralized cryptocurrency currently hovers at 29, showing selling pressure and signaling a potential reversal or short-term bounce.

Ethereum followed similar pattern, shedding nearly 11pc of its value on Monday. By Wednesday, Ethereum was priced at around $2,486 after testing its daily support level at $2,359. If ETH falls below this support, it could drop further to the February 3 low of $2,125. The RSI for Ethereum is at 36, indicating bearish momentum, although a rebound could see the price retest its Monday high of $2,839.

Ripple’s price took a hit, dropping over ten percent earlier this week, touching low of $2.06. On Wednesday, Ripple was trading around $2.29. If the $2.72 resistance level holds, it could lead to further declines, testing the next support at $1.96. Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ripple’s RSI is at 36, signaling ongoing selling pressure.

The overall trend in the cryptocurrency market suggests a period of correction, with major cryptocurrencies facing significant resistance. Traders are advised to closely monitor support and resistance levels, as market conditions remain volatile.

Pakistan considers establishing national crypto council, says FinMin

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-per-tola-gold-prices-on-25-february-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search