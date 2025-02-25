Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan considers establishing national crypto council, says FinMin

Pakistan Considers Establishing National Crypto Council Says Finmin

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Minister for Finance has emphasized the need for an effective, transparent, and globally-aligned framework for digital assets. The government has agreed to formulate a policy for digital assets in line with international financial principles.

A high-level meeting on digital assets, chaired by the Finance Minister, was attended by advisors to former US President Donald Trump on digital assets, the Minister of State for IT, the Governor of the State Bank, and other officials.

Discussions covered global trends, regulations, and the impact of cryptocurrencies on Pakistan’s economy. The Finance Minister stressed the importance of creating a transparent and effective framework for digital assets that meets global standards.

He directed that digital assets be regulated according to FATF guidelines and highlighted the government’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for financial sector growth.

The meeting also explored the tokenization of government infrastructure and public sector assets.

Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that tokenization would enhance investment opportunities, boost capital markets, and allow both local and foreign investors to test digital asset solutions in a regulatory sandbox.

It was revealed that over 20 million active digital asset users in Pakistan face difficulties due to high transaction fees.

The Finance Minister called for the promotion of digital businesses and the creation of a transparent legal framework, instructing the development of a comprehensive plan to ensure regulatory compliance, financial security, and transparency.

He announced that the government is considering the establishment of a National Crypto Council, which will support policymaking and regulation. The council will include representatives from government bodies, regulatory authorities, and industry experts.

He added that the Crypto Council would help formulate international-standard regulations and integrate Pakistan into the global digital economy.

The Finance Minister emphasized adopting a balanced strategy to encourage investment and modern trends in digital assets. It was agreed that the national policy on digital assets will align with FATF guidelines, international financial standards, and national interests.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

Australia

2

South Africa

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 25 Feb Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search