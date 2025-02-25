Pakistan considers establishing national crypto council, says FinMin

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Minister for Finance has emphasized the need for an effective, transparent, and globally-aligned framework for digital assets. The government has agreed to formulate a policy for digital assets in line with international financial principles.

A high-level meeting on digital assets, chaired by the Finance Minister, was attended by advisors to former US President Donald Trump on digital assets, the Minister of State for IT, the Governor of the State Bank, and other officials.

Discussions covered global trends, regulations, and the impact of cryptocurrencies on Pakistan’s economy. The Finance Minister stressed the importance of creating a transparent and effective framework for digital assets that meets global standards.

He directed that digital assets be regulated according to FATF guidelines and highlighted the government’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for financial sector growth.

The meeting also explored the tokenization of government infrastructure and public sector assets.

Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that tokenization would enhance investment opportunities, boost capital markets, and allow both local and foreign investors to test digital asset solutions in a regulatory sandbox.

It was revealed that over 20 million active digital asset users in Pakistan face difficulties due to high transaction fees.

The Finance Minister called for the promotion of digital businesses and the creation of a transparent legal framework, instructing the development of a comprehensive plan to ensure regulatory compliance, financial security, and transparency.

He announced that the government is considering the establishment of a National Crypto Council, which will support policymaking and regulation. The council will include representatives from government bodies, regulatory authorities, and industry experts.

He added that the Crypto Council would help formulate international-standard regulations and integrate Pakistan into the global digital economy.

The Finance Minister emphasized adopting a balanced strategy to encourage investment and modern trends in digital assets. It was agreed that the national policy on digital assets will align with FATF guidelines, international financial standards, and national interests.