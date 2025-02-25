Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani cricket fan’s viral video sparks buzz over Deepika Padukone lookalike

DUBAI – A heartfelt video featuring Pakistani fan Faryal Waqas has taken social media by storm, capturing attention not only for her emotional response to Pakistan’s cricket team loss but also for her striking resemblance to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Faryal voiced her disappointment over Pakistan’s performance against India in the Champions Trophy, echoing the sadness felt by many fans.

She shared that she had attended the match to cheer for the team but was left disheartened by their early exit from the tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Murtaza Ali Shah (@murtazaviews)

“Pakistan is out of the Champions Trophy. We’re all heartbroken. Despite the first match loss, we came to support Pakistan wholeheartedly,” she said.

Social media users were quick to point out Faryal’s resemblance to Deepika Padukone, with some even comparing her to Indian actress Esha Deol. The unexpected likeness fueled the video’s rapid spread across platforms.

Amid the flood of comments, some Indian users jokingly suggested that Faryal should consider Bollywood or even acquiring Indian citizenship, blending cricket banter with lighthearted remarks about her appearance.

