Man arrested in Faisalabad for posting against CM Maryam

FAISALABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing arrested a suspect in Faisalabad for posting content against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and state institutions on social media.

According to the FIA, the suspect, Malik Mubeen — a resident of Jaranwala — used his Facebook ID to share posts targeting the chief minister and institutions.

A case was registered against the suspect, leading to his arrest.

The FIA presented him before a judicial magistrate, where Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) ordered his 14-day judicial remand.