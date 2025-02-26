Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold price on 26 February Wednesday

Gold price soars in global and local markets - Check latest rates

Gold rate per tola price stands at Rs308,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at Rs264,660 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Price

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs 308,000
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 264,060

Today Gold Rate

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs 308,000 Rs 264,060
Islamabad Rs 308,000 Rs 264,060
Lahore Rs 308,000 Rs 264,060
Multan Rs 308,000 Rs 264,060
Peshawar Rs 308,000 Rs 264,060

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
