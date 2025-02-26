Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold price on 26 February Wednesday

Gold rate per tola price stands at Rs308,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at Rs264,660 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Gold Price
|Gold Type
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|Rs 308,000
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|Rs 264,060
Today Gold Rate
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Islamabad
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Lahore
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Multan
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
|Peshawar
|Rs 308,000
|Rs 264,060
