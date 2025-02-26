New School Timings for Ramazan 2025 in Karachi, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – School Education Department issued revised timings for schools during holy month of Ramazan, with classes starting from 8:00am in morning.

The new schedule mentioned timings for schools operating in single and double shifts. The revised timings will apply to all primary, secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools throughout the month.

Primary schools will start at 8:00 am and end at 1:30 pm on weekdays, with Friday hours adjusted to 8:00 am to 11:30 am. Primary schools with double shifts will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am for the first shift, and 11:45 am to 2:45 pm for the second shift.

On Fridays, the first shift will remain unchanged, while the second shift will be held from 11:45 am to 1:30 pm.

For secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools on a single shift, classes will be from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm, with Fridays from 8:00 am to 11:30 am. Double-shift schools in these categories will follow the same schedule for the first shift, from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second shift from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm. On Fridays, the second shift will conclude at 1:15 pm.

Primary Schools Timings

Shift Type Mon-Thurs Friday Single Shift 8:00 am – 1:30 pm 8:00 am – 11:30 am Double Shift (First) 7:30 am – 11:30 am 7:30 am – 11:30 am Double Shift (Second) 11:45 am – 2:45 pm 11:45 am – 1:30 pm

Secondary

Shift Type Mon-Thurs Friday Single Shift 8:00 am – 1:30 pm 8:00 am – 11:30 am Double Shift (First) 7:30 am – 11:30 am 7:30 am – 11:30 am Double Shift (Second) 11:45 am – 2:45 pm 11:45 am – 1:15 pm

Sindh government also revised dates for the Matric and Inter exams. The matriculation exams will now begin on April 7, and intermediate exams will start on April 28, instead of the previously scheduled dates of March 15 and April 15. Matric practical exams will begin on March 10, while the dates for intermediate practical exams will be announced later.

Ramadan is expected to start on March 2 Monday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). During Ramadan, Muslims across Pakistan and the world will observe fasting from dawn until sunset. The holy month is also marked by increased charitable activities, with roadside food stalls commonly set up to assist those breaking their fast.