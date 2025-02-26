Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Murree Road among several routes closed for VVIP Movement amid Champions Trophy

Murree Road Among Several Routes Closed For Vvip Movement Amid Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Residents in twin cities are facing traffic disruption as several roads including Srinagar Highway, Express Highway will be using for players in Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) shared advisory, announcing temporary traffic diversion plan for Wednesday, February 26, due to movement of foreign cricket teams participating in ongoing Champions Trophy. Several key roads in city will be intermittently closed to accommodate the teams’ movements between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Faizabad, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Express Highway will remain closed. Commuters are being advised to plan their day travel accordingly, as traffic disruptions and slow movement are expected, especially on Srinagar Highway and Express Highway during the closure period.

In light of closures, ITP recommended alternative routes for travelers. Traffic on Express Highway is advised to use Khanna Pul and Park Road, while Islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open for use.

For those entering Red Zone, can use Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, or Nadra Chowk. Commuters traveling from the Red Zone to Faizabad should take the Convention Centre and Club Road route.

England, Afghanistan lock horns in ‘do-or-die’ game for Champions Trophy semi-final spot

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-per-tola-gold-prices-on-25-february-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search