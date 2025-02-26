Murree Road among several routes closed for VVIP Movement amid Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Residents in twin cities are facing traffic disruption as several roads including Srinagar Highway, Express Highway will be using for players in Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) shared advisory, announcing temporary traffic diversion plan for Wednesday, February 26, due to movement of foreign cricket teams participating in ongoing Champions Trophy. Several key roads in city will be intermittently closed to accommodate the teams’ movements between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

Faizabad, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Express Highway will remain closed. Commuters are being advised to plan their day travel accordingly, as traffic disruptions and slow movement are expected, especially on Srinagar Highway and Express Highway during the closure period.

In light of closures, ITP recommended alternative routes for travelers. Traffic on Express Highway is advised to use Khanna Pul and Park Road, while Islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open for use.

For those entering Red Zone, can use Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, or Nadra Chowk. Commuters traveling from the Red Zone to Faizabad should take the Convention Centre and Club Road route.