Multan TikToker lands in hot waters for offensive video outside girls’ college

MULTAN – Punjab Police took legal action against Tiktok star against offensive content outside girls’ college in Multan.

TikToker faced action for filming an inappropriate clip outside girls’ college in Multan, which quickly went viral on social media. The suspect, identified as Haider made video outside the Government Graduate College for Women in Burewala, using disrespectful language and displaying an objectionable attitude toward female students.

The clip sparked outrage online, prompting swift action by cops. A photo of Haider handcuffed and standing next to two female police officers, circulated on social media, drawing further attention to the incident.

After his arrest, Haider Ali admitted to his mistake and expressed remorse. “All female students of degree college are my sisters,” he stated, pledging not to repeat such behavior in the future.

Senior police officials confirmed the arrest, as incident sparked concerns about online harassment and inappropriate behavior, especially towards women. In response, Punjab government established a Virtual Women’s Police Station in 2024 to address crimes against women, including harassment, domestic violence, and disputes. However, many complaints, particularly from cities like Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and Gujranwala, remain unresolved.