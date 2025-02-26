PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Uzbek President to boost regional cooperation, trade

TASHKENT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gets warmly welcome at Tashkent Congress Center on Wednesday, where he received a guard of honor upon his arrival.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted PM Shehbaz, and both countries’ national anthems were played as part of the formal welcome. After the

welcome ceremony, the premier and President Mirziyoyev reviewed guard of honor, which was presented by the Uzbek armed forces, and the head of states then introduced their respective delegations before proceeding to the highly anticipated bilateral talks.

Talks between Islamabad and Tashkent will focus on strengthening cooperation in areas like regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, and education. Both sides are also expected to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

As part of the visit, the prime minister will address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum to discuss ways to boost trade and investment ties between the two nations. He will also visit the Techno Park in Tashkent to explore Uzbekistan’s construction industry.