Pak Pm Shehbaz Sharif Lands In Uzbekistan To Unlock New Investment Opportunities

TASHKENT – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Uzbekistan to explore new avenues for economic cooperation between Islmabad and Tashkent.

Sharif, after concluding his trip to Azerbaijan, arrived in Uzbekistan for two-day official visit, as he is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, among other key officials.

The Central Asia visit, which is being conducted at the invitation of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. Upon arrival in Tashkent, Prime Minister Sharif was warmly welcomed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, and other senior Uzbek officials, including the Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhthaev.

A ceremonial guard of honor was presented by the Uzbek Armed Forces at Tashkent International Airport in recognition of the Prime Minister’s visit. Later, Prime Minister Sharif visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he laid a floral wreath to honor Uzbekistan’s rich historical legacy. He also received a briefing on the country’s 3,000-year-old history, beautifully showcased through intricate carvings at the monument.

During his visit, the premier is slated to hold one-on-one meeting with President Mirziyoyev. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, defense, regional stability, and education. Both leaders will also exchange views on significant global and regional matters.

The highlight of his visit is the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration. To promote trade and investment between the two nations, a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum will take place in Tashkent, where Prime Minister Sharif will address the attendees, emphasizing economic opportunities and potential for collaboration between the business communities of both countries.

PM Sharif will also visit Techno-Park in Tashkent, which showcases Uzbekistan’s advancements in the construction sector, and explore areas of future cooperation.

Before arriving in Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Sharif concluded a successful two-day visit to Azerbaijan, where he was seen off at Baku International Airport by senior Azerbaijani officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.