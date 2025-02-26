England, Afghanistan lock horns in ‘do-or-die’ game for Champions Trophy semi-final spot

KARACHI – England and Afghanistan are vying for a Semi-Final spot in a high-stakes Champions Trophy match today on Wednesday.

The Group B match in ICC event is important for both teams who remain tied with three points, keeping them in the race for a semi-final spot. Three Lions and Afghanistan are coming off losses in their opening games and will be pushing hard to keep semi-final hopes alive.

Afghan side faced 107-run loss to Proteas, while England, on the other hand, lost to Australia in record record-breaking game.

As Tuesday’s game was washed out, weather in Lahore is expected to be overcast, with slight chance of rain, which could impact the match. If rain prevents play, both teams will still hold a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah expressed confidence in his boys to use batting coach Younis Khan’s expertise ahead of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against England.

Shahidi remained optimistic, noting that Afghanistan’s spinners didn’t receive much support in Karachi but were hopeful for better conditions in Lahore. Despite challenges, Shahidi emphasized that Afghanistan’s performance on the field would determine their semi-final prospects.