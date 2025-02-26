New Law in Punjab allows easy re-registration of vehicles from other provinces

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Punjab made changes to vehicles registration rules as new system will simplify Vehicle Re-registration in Punjab.

The major changes to Motor Vehicles Ordinance of 1965, allowing vehicles registered in provinces to be re-registered. This initiative aims to simplify the process and make it more affordable for vehicle owners who want to transfer their registration to the province.

With new changes, vehicle owners from Sindh, Islamabad, and other provinces will be able to re-register their vehicles in Punjab after obtaining NOC from their respective provincial Motor Registration Authorities.

One of key highlights of this move is significantly lower re-registration fee compared to the cost of new registration, which is expected to ease the financial burden on vehicle owners.

Punjab government decided to accept token taxes paid in other provinces, like Sindh and Islamabad, preventing double taxation for vehicle owners. Officials emphasized that initiative would not only simplify the vehicle registration process but also boost the province’s revenue. However, while the decision has been welcomed by some vehicle owners and car dealers, others have expressed concerns about potential procedural challenges.

The new system is expected to significantly improve the registration process for both the government and citizens, making it more efficient and cost-effective.