Here's how to verify any vehicle in Pakistan online

The online vehicle verification system is a great tool for shielding individuals from any legal issues that may arise throughout the car-purchasing process.

Additionally, if they obtain vehicle verification from Punjab Police and the Excise Department, they may steer clear of any fraudulent conduct throughout the car purchase process.

A person must ensure that a car is registered in the name of the original owner and is not stolen before attempting to buy or move one.

To make life easier for citizens, nearly all provincial governments have implemented hassle-free online car verification systems that allow users to verify a vehicle using its registration number or CNIC.

Verify Your Vehicle Online

To verify any vehicle, people can go to the official websites. To obtain the results, all they have to do is put their registration number and choose "Verify."

Punjab

Here is a link for verifying you vehicles in Punjab

Sindh

For Sindh, you can verify your vehicles at this link.

KP

People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can verify vehicles at this link.

Islamabad

People living in capital territory Islamabad can verify vehicles through this link.

Balochistan

The government of Balochistan does not offer online vehicle verification. The government hopes to offer it in the near future. As a result, it is impossible to check Balochistan's vehicle online.