Alia Bhatt sizzles in a chocolate brown corset gown

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, known for her unparalleled style, recently wowed her fans with a daring chocolate brown corset gown adorned with captivating ruffles. Her fashion choices effortlessly blend sophistication with the latest trends, making this ensemble another example of her flawless taste.

The gown's structured bodice accentuated her figure while the rich brown colour complemented her skin tone. What truly stole the show were the whimsical ruffles that added charm and drama, a style uniquely owned by Alia.

Her minimalistic accessories allowed the gown to shine, and her fresh, natural makeup, coupled with loose waves in her hair, completed the effortlessly elegant look. She captioned the post "night out".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzEYsJpv2PS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Her stunning look swiftly dominated social media, with fans lauding her as the lady superstar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698854568-4307.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698854571-6285.jpeg

On the professional front, Alia is currently engaged in her production venture, "Jigra," under the direction of Vasan Bala. Following the completion of "Jigra," she is slated to collaborate with the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Baiju Bawara.' This musical drama will see her reunite with Ranveer Singh for the second time after their successful collaboration in "Gully Boy" and "Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani.