Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join forces to produce "Jigra"

Alia Bhatt’s animated avatar in Jigra is what Bollywood needed! The snippet shared on Instagram not only offers a glimpse into the Jigra universe but also showcases Bhatt’s diversity.
Produced by a group of ace directors Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia, and Somen Mishra, Jigra brings together Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated for release on September 27, 2024.
Johar, one of the producers of the film and Bhatt’s mentor, expressed his excitement and enthusiasm as he shared the news on Instagram. He stated, "The return of...my Jigra, Alia, once again on this exceptional story helmed by Vasan. A story of unbreakable love and unshakable courage!"
The Highway star, who not only starred but also produced the film, expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram writing, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented Vasan and produced by Dharma Productions Eternal Sunshine Productions. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day…exciting, challenging (and a little scary)…not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I cannot wait to share more as we move forward."
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
