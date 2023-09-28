Search

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join forces to produce "Jigra"

Noor Fatima
11:39 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s animated avatar in Jigra is what Bollywood needed! The snippet shared on Instagram not only offers a glimpse into the Jigra universe but also showcases Bhatt’s diversity. 

Produced by a group of ace directors Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia, and Somen Mishra, Jigra brings together Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

Johar, one of the producers of the film and Bhatt’s mentor, expressed his excitement and enthusiasm as he shared the news on Instagram. He stated, "The return of...my Jigra, Alia, once again on this exceptional story helmed by Vasan. A story of unbreakable love and unshakable courage!"

The Highway star, who not only starred but also produced the film, expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram writing, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented Vasan and produced by Dharma Productions Eternal Sunshine Productions. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day…exciting, challenging (and a little scary)…not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I cannot wait to share more as we move forward."

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Powered By: