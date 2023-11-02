Juggun Kazim celebrates Halloween with a 'disclaimer'

Pakistani actress and model Juggun Kazim is in hot waters for sharing a tone deaf post on Halloween about protecting her children's childhood amidst the ongoing conflicts plaguing different parts of the world.
Kazim recently shared a video of herself and her kids celebrating Halloween, on Instagram. Dressed up in her Halloween costume, the Gunah actress looked joyful as her children and their classmates were having fun at the party. Kazim wrote, “Halloween play date with Hassan and Noor's classmates,” and then added a disclaimer, sensing netizens might take offence.
“I know what is happening in the world right now is horrific. It is truly heartbreaking. But I also want to protect our children from these harsh realities as long as possible. Let them be kids just a little longer,” Kazim wrote.
The star's tone deaf remarks amidst the ongoing Israeli war crimes against Palestinians — especially when thousands of infants and children are dying in Gaza — about protecting her children from the cruelty of the world did not go well with social media users. The internet fired shots at the star where one user commented, ”Our celebs/influencers need to understand one simple thing.”
”Our Muslim brothers and sisters are facing the worst possible genocide. The whole world is protesting against it but those who want to go on with their lives like normal have all the right to do so. No one can stop them for celebrating anything of course BUT the only sensible thing to do is NOT Post it Online For God’s sake. I mean how is it so difficult. Its Insensitive!!!!! it’s like rubbing salt into someone’s wounds. Ham beyhis hain ismein koi shak nahee ha , Riyadh main concerts ho rahay hain to hamaray walay bhee halloweeen mana rahay hain “for kids” of course. Jo karna ha karen yaaar Just please do it privately,” he added.
“What an irony.. the exact 'harsh reality' you have put around as decor and are avoiding to tell kids about is actually the harsh reality of our Palestinian kids! You could have instead arranged a play date with all these kids telling them all about it in a child appropriate language,” wrote another Instagram user.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698859094-6266.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698859113-2289.jpg
The ongoing humanitarian crisis plaguing Gaza has sparked outrage among Muslim countries who have been demanding ceasefire. The death toll in Palestine has reached 8000+ since the first attack on Israel by Hamas left 1400 dead.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2021/juggankazim-irks-netizens-after-cringe-worthy-clip-from-her-morning-show-goes-viral
The roller-coaster ride for Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.05 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal remains stable at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold continues its upward trajectory in domestic market of Pakistan following back-to-back surges in international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola increased by Rs900 and the new price hovered at Rs213,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs771 and reached Rs182,613.
The price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,365, 21 karat rate is Rs189,350 and 18k gold rate is around Rs162,300 for a single tola.
Globally, the price of the bullion moved up by $3 dollars to $2015.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.