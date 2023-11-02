  

Juggun Kazim celebrates Halloween with a 'disclaimer'

Noor Fatima
12:31 AM | 2 Nov, 2023
Juggun Kazim
Source: Juggun Kazim (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model Juggun Kazim is in hot waters for sharing a tone deaf post on Halloween about protecting her children's childhood amidst the ongoing conflicts plaguing different parts of the world.

Kazim recently shared a video of herself and her kids celebrating Halloween, on Instagram. Dressed up in her Halloween costume, the Gunah actress looked joyful as her children and their classmates were having fun at the party. Kazim wrote, “Halloween play date with Hassan and Noor's classmates,” and then added a disclaimer, sensing netizens might take offence.

“I know what is happening in the world right now is horrific. It is truly heartbreaking. But I also want to protect our children from these harsh realities as long as possible. Let them be kids just a little longer,” Kazim wrote.

The star's tone deaf remarks amidst the ongoing Israeli war crimes against Palestinians — especially when thousands of infants and children are dying in Gaza — about protecting her children from the cruelty of the world did not go well with social media users. The internet fired shots at the star where one user commented, ”Our celebs/influencers need to understand one simple thing.”

”Our Muslim brothers and sisters are facing the worst possible genocide. The whole world is protesting against it but those who want to go on with their lives like normal have all the right to do so. No one can stop them for celebrating anything of course BUT the only sensible thing to do is NOT Post it Online For God’s sake. I mean how is it so difficult. Its Insensitive!!!!! it’s like rubbing salt into someone’s wounds. Ham beyhis hain ismein koi shak nahee ha , Riyadh main concerts ho rahay hain to hamaray walay bhee halloweeen mana rahay hain “for kids” of course. Jo karna ha karen yaaar Just please do it privately,” he added.

“What an irony.. the exact 'harsh reality' you have put around as decor and are avoiding to tell kids about is actually the harsh reality of our Palestinian kids! You could have instead arranged a play date with all these kids telling them all about it in a child appropriate language,” wrote another Instagram user.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698859094-6266.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-01/1698859113-2289.jpg

The ongoing humanitarian crisis plaguing Gaza has sparked outrage among Muslim countries who have been demanding ceasefire. The death toll in Palestine has reached 8000+ since the first attack on Israel by Hamas left 1400 dead.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2021/juggankazim-irks-netizens-after-cringe-worthy-clip-from-her-morning-show-goes-viral

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

