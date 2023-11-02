Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 50th birthday with cancer patients

Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 50 and chose to spend her birthday with cancer patients instead of holding a lavish party.

According to Times of India, the Devdas famed actress celebrated her birthday with her mother, Vrinda, and daughter, Aaradhya, at an event organized for cancer patients by GSB Seva Mandal.

The Robot star revealed that her mother was suffering from cancer earlier this year which “touched their lives personally”. Bachchan added that her mother is fine now.

“I don't know if I should be saying this, but cancer has touched our lives personally. First it was my dad and my mum got it earlier this year but she has come out of it, with the support of so many incredible doctors and a lot of love and blessings from everyone,” Bachchan said, according to Indian media portals.

“But that is not the reason why we are working towards the cause of cancer patients. One doesn't really work towards something if it affects them, we've been associated with this cause earlier too and the fact that my mother also went through it was incidental.”

“I couldn't see today becoming memorable in any other way,” the star emphasized.

“It'll continue to be my way of life to be able to do my part and be there in anyway I can for people in my life and anyone's life who I can touch. I just had to stand here and through the members of the media, express gratitude to everyone who has touched my life, all the professionals I've worked with who gave me the opportunity to be able to stand as a personality on a public platform where I'm able to communicate, by the virtue of the work I've done,” she said.