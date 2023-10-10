Humayun Saeed, Turkish actor join forces to promote Pakistani brand

The unbreakable bond between Turkish and Pakistani artists is growing stronger day by day. After the unprecedented success of Turkish historical series, Ertugrul, in Pakistan, local artists have expressed their wish to work in Turkish television industry and already acquainted many of their artists.

Most recently, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, famed for his impeccable acting in Mere Paas Tum Ho, was spotted at the most awaited perfume launch of a local brand, but here's the catch! The London Nahi Jaunga star was accompanied by Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit.

Ozcivit, who is a Turkish actor and model best known for his roles in Çalıkuşu (2013–2014), Kara Sevda (2015–2017), is currently starring as Osman Bey in the history-based, adventure series Kuruluş: Osman (2019–present).

The Turkish model and actor served as the face of the Pakistani-local fragrance.

In tandem, Saeed has also been carving niche in Turkish industry on equal footing. The acclaimed producer and actor recently shed light on his grand production, Selahaddin Eyyubi — an upcoming period drama that has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey.

Alongside Humayun Saeed, the producers of the project include Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak and Dr Junaid Ali Shah.

Selahaddin Eyyubi will air in Turkey soon, but Pakistani audiences will have to wait a year to catch the show on their screens. Overall, Selahaddin Eyyubi promises to be an epic production, showcasing the best of Pakistani and Turkish talent.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Love You Guru and Ma Wapas Nahi Jao Ga.