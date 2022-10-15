Srha Asghar calls for an end to body shaming
Web Desk
06:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Srha Asghar calls for an end to body shaming
Source: Srha Asghar (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Srha Asghar is expecting her first baby with her husband Lala Umer. The Aakhir Kab Tak actress has been quite vocal about her fitness journey during pregnancy.

However, the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress was a chubby girl in her teenage. Later, she lost weight through her amazing and hard-core workout and achieved a remarkable transformation.

Recently, Srha opened up about the consistent body shaming she faced while talking about her upcoming character in the series ‘Oye Moti’.

“When I was fat, people used to do body shamming and I had faced it. I remember, during the time of Orkut, I posted my picture and a girl pointed an arrow towards my fat and my belly and it hit me so hard at that time. I thought about it for seven years, it kept with me. Well, we should accept people the way they are. Why can’t we accept them with their shortcomings? We should think about ourselves. Problems are everywhere. One should accept them and embrace them and talk about them.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=833520397775428

Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

Srha Asghar gives a sneak-peek into her birthday ... 04:16 PM | 10 Oct, 2022

Lollywood's doll-faced actress Srha Asghar recently celebrated her birthday with her husband Lala, and needless to say, ...

More From This Category
Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for ...
08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about ...
05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah
03:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar’s husband ‘talks about’ their ...
02:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away
09:49 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as ...
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for Imran Abbas
08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr