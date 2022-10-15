Celebrities wish Babar Azam on his birthday
08:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Celebrities wish Babar Azam on his birthday
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world right now. The star batter and all-format captain celebrated his 28th birthday with fellow skippers of T20 World Cup 2022 teams in Melbourne on Saturday.

However, the celebrities and his massive fan following back home also made sure to shower him with countless birthday wishes, lovely edits and much more.

Faysal Qureshi and Fahad Mustapha took to their social media handles and wished the sports star a very happy birthday.

Twitter was in an equally celebratory mood as they filled social media feed with wishes for Azam. Here's how people showed their adulation for the star cricketer.

Inside Babar Azam’s 28th birthday celebration ... 10:51 AM | 15 Oct, 2022

Pakistan’s star batter and all-format captain Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday will fellow skippers of T20 ...

