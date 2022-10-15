Celebrities wish Babar Azam on his birthday

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world right now. The star batter and all-format captain celebrated his 28th birthday with fellow skippers of T20 World Cup 2022 teams in Melbourne on Saturday.

However, the celebrities and his massive fan following back home also made sure to shower him with countless birthday wishes, lovely edits and much more.

Faysal Qureshi and Fahad Mustapha took to their social media handles and wished the sports star a very happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my dear friend & the pride of Pakistan.. the one and only, the superstar KING Babar Azam ✌️@babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/2ZFxowMQBe — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) October 15, 2022

Happy birthday @babarazam258 stay happy stay strong and stay on top pic.twitter.com/X1wJ5OFd7h — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) October 15, 2022

Happy birthday, Kaptaan! Thank you for always supporting me and giving me confidence on and off the field. You have a major role in who I am today! May you keep inspiring youngsters around the world. Have an amazing year ahead. We’re lucky to have you!#BabarAzam???? pic.twitter.com/fl7T4wCCo0 — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) October 15, 2022

Happy Birthday to the best batsman in the world - Babar Azam. Pakistan or cricket ki khidmat karte raho kaptaana. You are a role model for generations.@babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/6HFLZMWi2E — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 15, 2022

Twitter was in an equally celebratory mood as they filled social media feed with wishes for Azam. Here's how people showed their adulation for the star cricketer.

کرکٹ کی 145 سالہ تاریخ میں یہ پہلی مرتبہ ہوا ہے کہ 15 نیشنل ٹیمز کے کپتانوں نے کسی کپتان کی سالگرہ اکٹھی منائی ہے یہ ہے میرے کپتان کی شان بابر اعظم یہ ہے پاکستان کا مان Happy Birthday > Babar Azam@ICC @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/MKBgWx6eQs Follow @Dish_Sport_Live — @Dish_Sport_Live (@Dish_Sport_Live) October 15, 2022

Happy birthday Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/0S2EOP5xWQ — Ashfaq Jani (@AshfaqJani12) October 15, 2022