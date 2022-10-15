Inside Babar Azam’s 28th birthday celebration with fellow skippers of T20 World Cup
Pakistan’s star batter and all-format captain Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday will fellow skippers of T20 World Cup 2022 teams in Melbourne on Saturday.
In a heart-warming clip, Babar’s fellow skippers, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma, can be seen cheering for him as he cut his birthday cake.
Babar, who lead Men in Green, clinching the tri-series, seemed jubilant as foreign players interacted at the event.
Meanwhile, cricket body handles, cricketers and social media users shared Babar’s achievements as a star cricketer.
The 28-year-old rose to fame with his extraordinary performance in recent years. Babar led the Pakistani squad beat India in a World Cup match in T20 World Cup last year.
Meanwhile, Team Green is all set to start T20 World Cup as they recently defeated New Zealand, and Bangladesh in a tri-series.
