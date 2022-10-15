Inside Babar Azam’s 28th birthday celebration with fellow skippers of T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s star batter and all-format captain Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday will fellow skippers of T20 World Cup 2022 teams in Melbourne on Saturday.

In a heart-warming clip, Babar’s fellow skippers, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma, can be seen cheering for him as he cut his birthday cake.

Babar, who lead Men in Green, clinching the tri-series, seemed jubilant as foreign players interacted at the event.

Special guests for the birthday of 🇵🇰 ©️! 🎊😊



We invited all the team captains at the @T20WorldCup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday 🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/WZFzYXywsO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, cricket body handles, cricketers and social media users shared Babar’s achievements as a star cricketer.

🇵🇰 42 Tests, 92 ODIs, 92 T20Is

🏏 11,017 runs

💯 26 centuries, 74 fifties



One of the best cricketers of this generation ✨



Happy birthday to the sensational Babar Azam!



His full stats: https://t.co/2RYR4E6b3i pic.twitter.com/1gEclgxShr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 15, 2022

🎂 This is a special one!! Captain Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday with the captains of T20 WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/FuD6SEVAnJ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 15, 2022

The 28-year-old rose to fame with his extraordinary performance in recent years. Babar led the Pakistani squad beat India in a World Cup match in T20 World Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Team Green is all set to start T20 World Cup as they recently defeated New Zealand, and Bangladesh in a tri-series.