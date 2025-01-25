Tiktoker Zulqarnain Sikander arrested for illegal arms display

The recent arrest of popular Pakistani TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikander has sparked widespread attention, with details of the incident and the charges against him now coming to light. Following in the footsteps of YouTuber Rajab Butt, who was recently incarcerated, Sikander’s arrest has left many stunned.

Zulqarnain Sikander, along with fellow digital creator Kanwal Aftab, has garnered a massive following on social media, with Sikander boasting almost 17 million TikTok followers. Known for his engaging vlogs, he has become a household name among Pakistani social media enthusiasts.

The Arrest Incident

Sikander’s arrest occurred during a wedding event, where he had been sharing moments on social media. A video surfaced, showing the influencer in police custody, sparking confusion among fans. The circumstances surrounding his detention remain unclear, with Sikander being held for around 7-8 hours before being released.

After his release, the YouTuber took to Instagram, expressing his frustration and calling the arrest baseless. In his video message, Sikander stated, “In this country, anything is possible, and I am unaware of the individuals trying to defame me.” He also claimed that a false FIR had been filed against him, adding that he would provide more details soon.

Details of the Case

The police, however, have explained the reasoning behind Sikander’s arrest. According to law enforcement, Sikander was apprehended for allegedly displaying illegal firearms during the wedding celebrations. Sikander, along with two other individuals, was detained at a market near G.T. Road in Gujranwala, where the authorities received a tip-off about the display of weapons.

The FIR filed at the Subzi Mandi Police Station notes that when the police arrived at the scene, they found the suspects openly displaying firearms. The police seized the weapons, along with ammunition, from the suspects Amjad Khan and Waqas Rahman, both of whom were arrested. It was also revealed that the weapons were unlicensed, and Amjad Khan, one of the suspects, claimed to be Sikander’s bodyguard.

Sikander was subsequently arrested for allegedly being complicit in the illegal possession and display of firearms. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, while Sikander insists that the charges against him are false and part of a larger conspiracy to tarnish his image.