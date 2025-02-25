Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ramadan weather forecast: What to expect in Karachi and Lahore

As Ramadan approaches, weather forecasts for major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi and Lahore, have been released, offering some insights into the conditions residents can expect during the holy month. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the first ten days of Ramadan are likely to witness pleasant weather, while the temperature may rise during the last ten days.

The focal person of the Sindh Meteorological Department mentioned that Karachi will experience moderate weather during the first part of Ramadan, but by the end of the month, temperatures could soar up to 38°C. The forecast also suggests that the southern regions of Sindh may experience even higher temperatures, possibly reaching up to 40°C during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO, has confirmed that the sighting of the Ramadan moon is expected to occur on March 2, marking the start of the holy month.

In contrast, the weather forecast for Punjab suggests milder conditions. According to Saqib Hussain, Deputy Director of the Environmental Department, the first ten days of Ramadan in Lahore will likely be pleasant, with expected rainfall bringing temperatures down to around 22°C. However, after the 15th fast, the temperature in Lahore is expected to rise to approximately 30°C.

As Pakistan prepares for Ramadan, both Karachi and Lahore will see varying weather conditions, with Karachi potentially experiencing warmer temperatures toward the end of the month and Lahore enjoying cooler weather for the first half.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 25 Feb Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
   

