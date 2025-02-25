Over 100 Lahore police officers dismissed for security duty absence

In an unprecedented move, over 100 police officers were dismissed from their duties in Lahore for failing to report for security duty during the Champions Trophy. This marks the first time in the city’s history that such a large number of police personnel have been dismissed simultaneously.

According to police sources, the officers were absent from their assigned security duty during the high-profile event. When asked to report for duty, they reportedly refused to comply.

Police authorities confirmed that the dismissal was ordered by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations. The details of the dismissals have been formally documented in the daily logbook, as per official procedures.

This action highlights the police department’s commitment to ensuring accountability and discipline within its ranks, especially during critical security assignments.