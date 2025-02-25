Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Pakistan, meets Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in Mansura

Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Abdul Karim Naik arrived in Pakistan and met with the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, at the party’s headquarters in Mansura. Dr. Naik, who was unable to visit Mansura during his last trip to Pakistan in October 2024 due to security concerns, finally arrived at Lahore Airport on Tuesday morning and was warmly welcomed by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

During the meeting, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman briefed Dr. Naik about Jamaat-e-Islami’s religious services, educational initiatives, welfare activities, and research work. The Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami shared the party’s vision of promoting unity among Muslims, advocating for the universal values of Islam such as brotherhood, peace, and respect for humanity. He emphasized Jamaat-e-Islami’s goal of empowering the youth of Pakistan in the fields of education and technology, with the aim of bringing about progress, peace, and prosperity in the country, ultimately establishing it as a true Islamic welfare state.

Dr. Naik expressed his long-held desire to visit Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters in Mansura and shared his regret for not being able to do so during his previous visit. He praised the party’s services in various fields and expressed his satisfaction with their efforts. Dr. Naik also highlighted the importance of the Muslim Ummah, especially the younger generation, advancing in the field of knowledge while maintaining unity and brotherhood. He stressed that the challenges facing the Ummah can only be overcome by adhering to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the promotion of Islamic values and the advancement of society through education and unity.