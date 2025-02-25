Imran Khan lambasts Pakistan’s poor show in Champions Trophy

RAWALPINDI – Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has voiced his frustration over the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing performance in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, revealed his concerns. “Imran believes cricket will suffer if favoritism continues to influence decision-making roles,” she stated.

Aleema Khan mentioned that Imran watched Pakistan’s match against India and was deeply upset by the team’s decline. “He was saddened by the loss and questioned PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s cricketing credentials,” she added.

Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament has sparked criticism, especially as this marks the country’s first time hosting an ICC event in 29 years.

The defending champions began with a loss to New Zealand, the same team that defeated them twice in a recent tri-nation ODI series also featuring South Africa. Hopes were high for a strong showing at home, but under Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership, the team fell short, including a crucial defeat to arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament when New Zealand beat Bangladesh on Monday. The Green Shirts, now out of contention, are set to face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has struggled on the big stage. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, they won only four out of nine matches, finishing fifth on the points table. The disappointment continued into the 2024 T20 World Cup, where losses against India and the United States cut their journey short.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja echoed these sentiments, saying Imran is “very sad” about the state of national cricket. “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, but it has become a laughing stock in recent years,” he said.