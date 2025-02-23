PAKvIND: Pakistan opt to bat first against India in ‘do-or-die’ Champions Trophy match

DUBAI – Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against India in their crucial ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The decision to bat first comes after the team’s recent struggles with consistency, and they will be aiming to set a challenging target for India. Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, emphasized the importance of a solid start from the opening batsmen and building partnerships throughout the innings to maximize the total score.

Both teams have been in excellent form leading up to this match, and with India’s impressive batting lineup and Pakistan’s talented bowling attack, the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

As the stadium buzzes with excitement, fans from both nations are eager to witness this high-stakes encounter, knowing that the outcome will have a significant impact on the race for the semifinals in the Champions Trophy.