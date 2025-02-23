Pakistan vs India: Where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 game on Big Screens?

LAHORE – Dubai Stadium is hosting Pakistan vs India match, and tens of millions of fans are looking at the screens to watch the biggest rivalry of the game.

Cricket fans across the country will have opportunity to watch much-anticipated match live tomorrow, February 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time, with large screens set up in several cities.

Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy Match

Several screens will be displayed in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. Cricket fans can watch the action at Cinepax Cinema in Packages Mall, while Cue Cinema Lahore will also be screening the match.

In Karachi, the match can be viewed at Karachi Seaview and the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Johar. In Hyderabad, Niaz Stadium will host live screening, while Khairpur has arranged to show the match at Muttahida Cricket Ground. Tando Muhammad Khan will also participate in the initiative.

In Rawalpindi, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a live stream, and in Islamabad, fans can catch the match at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park.