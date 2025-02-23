Indian singer Guru Randhawa injured during film shoot

Renowned Indian Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa sustained injuries while filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Shanki Sardar” and was subsequently hospitalized.
According to Indian media reports, the singer-turned-actor was performing an action sequence when the accident occurred. Following the incident, he was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.
Guru Randhawa later shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram account, revealing that it was his first-ever stunt and also the first time he got injured on set. However, he assured his fans that the injury had not dampened his spirit.
View this post on Instagram
“This picture will remain a memorable part of Shanki Sardar for me. Performing action sequences is incredibly challenging, but I will continue to work hard for my fans,” he wrote.
Following his post, fans flooded the comments with prayers and well wishes, hoping for his swift recovery.