Indian singer Guru Randhawa injured during film shoot

Renowned Indian Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa sustained injuries while filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Shanki Sardar” and was subsequently hospitalized.

According to Indian media reports, the singer-turned-actor was performing an action sequence when the accident occurred. Following the incident, he was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Guru Randhawa later shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram account, revealing that it was his first-ever stunt and also the first time he got injured on set. However, he assured his fans that the injury had not dampened his spirit.

“This picture will remain a memorable part of Shanki Sardar for me. Performing action sequences is incredibly challenging, but I will continue to work hard for my fans,” he wrote.

Following his post, fans flooded the comments with prayers and well wishes, hoping for his swift recovery.