Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Indian singer Guru Randhawa injured during film shoot

Indian Singer Guru Randhawa Injured During Film Shoot

Renowned Indian Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa sustained injuries while filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Shanki Sardar” and was subsequently hospitalized.

According to Indian media reports, the singer-turned-actor was performing an action sequence when the accident occurred. Following the incident, he was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Guru Randhawa later shared a picture from the hospital on his Instagram account, revealing that it was his first-ever stunt and also the first time he got injured on set. However, he assured his fans that the injury had not dampened his spirit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

“This picture will remain a memorable part of Shanki Sardar for me. Performing action sequences is incredibly challenging, but I will continue to work hard for my fans,” he wrote.

Following his post, fans flooded the comments with prayers and well wishes, hoping for his swift recovery.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 Feb 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.65
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.25 181.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.4 745.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.15 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search