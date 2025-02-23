Nab Officer Found Dead In Islamabad Guest House

The body of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer Waqas Ahmed was discovered in a guest house in the G-6/4 sector of Islamabad.

According to police sources, the officer’s room was forcibly opened after he failed to respond. His body was recovered and sent to the hospital for postmortem examination.

Waqas Ahmed had been staying at the guest house, located within the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station. Authorities have stated that the cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report is released.

So far, the officer’s family has not submitted any formal request for legal action. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.