Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s heartfelt moment goes viral

Indian cricket star and former captain, Virat Kohli, once again displayed exemplary sportsmanship, winning the admiration of fans and players alike. During a match in Dubai, Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah had a brief moment of distress when his shoelaces became undone while batting. Noticing this, Kohli immediately rushed to Naseem’s aid and helped him tie his shoelaces.

The moment was captured by the cameras, and as soon as the picture surfaced, social media was flooded with praise for Virat Kohli’s kind gesture.

Earlier in the match, another heartwarming moment went viral when a photo of Kohli chatting and sharing a moment with Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, made its rounds. Fans were delighted by the sportsmanlike interaction between the two cricketing icons, showcasing a bond of respect and camaraderie beyond the boundaries of fierce competition.