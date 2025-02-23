Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Can Pakistan still qualify? A complex road to Champions Trophy semi-finals

Can Pakistan Still Qualify A Complex Road To Champions Trophy Semi Finals

Pakistan’s path to the next round of the Champions Trophy 2025 has become increasingly difficult following consecutive defeats, but qualification remains a possibility—albeit a slim one.

After losing to New Zealand on February 19 and now to India by six wickets, Pakistan’s chances of making it to the semi-finals depend on a complex set of conditions, requiring not only a commanding win in their next match but also favorable outcomes in other games.

What Pakistan Needs to Qualify

To stay in contention, Pakistan must secure a dominant victory against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi. Additionally, New Zealand must suffer heavy defeats in both of their remaining matches for Pakistan to stand a chance of advancing.

A crucial fixture for Pakistan’s fate is the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh match on February 24 in Rawalpindi. If New Zealand wins or the match is abandoned due to rain, Pakistan will be officially eliminated. However, if Bangladesh emerges victorious, Pakistan’s hopes will remain alive.

Meanwhile, India is set to face New Zealand on March 2, a game that could further influence the group standings.

A Glimmer of Hope

While Pakistan’s road to the semi-finals appears daunting, cricket has always been a game of surprises. Until elimination is mathematically confirmed, Pakistan’s fans and players will hold onto hope, looking ahead to the Bangladesh game and the outcome of the New Zealand fixtures.

Pakistan, the defending Champions Trophy winners from 2017, now faces a defining moment as they strive to keep their title defense alive.

Rimsha Amir
Rimsha Amir
The author is a staff member.

