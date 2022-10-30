BANvZIM: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup thriller

BRISBANE – Bangla Tigers continued their journey to the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they beat Zimbabwe in the final ball drama at Brisbane’s Gabba ground.

Opener Najmul Shanto’s half-ton helped steer Bangladesh to 150/7 as Asian team succeeded in one of the thrilling finishes of the mega event.

The powerful knock by seasoned Zimbabwean hitter Sean Williams went in vain as Bangladesh seal a thrilling win by three runs in the Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12s on Sunday.

Mosaddek Hussain defended 15 runs in the last moment with the last delivery adjudged as a no-ball. Due to the illegal move, the teams had to return to the field for a free hit with four needed to win, but Blessings Muzarabani missed again leaving his side short on 147/8.

Zimbabwe battling line crumbled as they lost the first four players within the powerplay with Wessly Madhevere, skipper Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, and Sikandar Raza failing to face Bangla Tigers.

Williams then gained momentum with Regis Chakabva for a fifth-wicket partnership of 34 runs before a valiant stand of 63 runs with Ryan Burl. He was later dismissed.

Earlier in the game, Najmul Hossain Shanto played a blasting knock of 71 off 55, aiding the Tigers to raise a respectable total of 150/7. Opener Soumya Sarkar goes for golden duck the second over. Liton Das was the fourth target.

Bangladeshi captain then stitched 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket and took the scoreboard to 86/2 in 12.4 overs before the former fell prey to Sean Williams.

The recent triumph pushed Asian side to four points in Group 2 with two matches remaining level with Men in Blue who face South Africa.