T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer leaves Netherlands’ Bas de Leede injured

Web Desk
01:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer leaves Netherlands’ Bas de Leede injured
Source: screengrabs
Share

Men in Green are currently playing a must-win game against underdog Netherlands after losing two consecutive games in the super-12 round.

In the first half of the crucial fixture, Netherlands player Bas de Leede was injured due to the dangerous short ball from lethal Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf.

Star all-rounder Bas de Leede was seen on his hunches, bleeding after being hit on the grill as Pakistani pacer’s bouncer caused scary scenes at Optus Stadium.

The injured player was then moved to the pavilion as he was unable to get out of the way.

The recap shows that De Leede attempted to hook the ball, however, the short ball careened into his grill, leaving a wound on his cheekbone.

Pakistan players and Netherlands cricketers then approach him and help him remove his helmet.

Pakistani bowlers run riot, using bounce in the clash, with the Netherlands to advance in the ongoing cricket carnival.

PAKvNED: Netherlands lose openers in crucial T20 ... 11:06 AM | 30 Oct, 2022

PERTH – Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early as under pressure Team Green started on a strong ...

More From This Category
BANvZIM: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20 World ...
02:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
PAKvNED: Pakistan need 92 against Netherlands to ...
11:06 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Wasim Akram talks about his cocaine addiction in ...
11:17 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
NZvSL: Phillips, Boult power New Zealand to beat ...
05:52 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's ...
10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup – Rain ruins Friday’s double ...
05:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tiktoker Areeka Haq leaves fans stunned with skydiving video
12:18 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr