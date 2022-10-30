T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer leaves Netherlands’ Bas de Leede injured
Men in Green are currently playing a must-win game against underdog Netherlands after losing two consecutive games in the super-12 round.
In the first half of the crucial fixture, Netherlands player Bas de Leede was injured due to the dangerous short ball from lethal Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf.
Star all-rounder Bas de Leede was seen on his hunches, bleeding after being hit on the grill as Pakistani pacer’s bouncer caused scary scenes at Optus Stadium.
The injured player was then moved to the pavilion as he was unable to get out of the way.
The recap shows that De Leede attempted to hook the ball, however, the short ball careened into his grill, leaving a wound on his cheekbone.
Haris rauf's bouncer 🔥.— Intro Vert (@cageddbird) October 30, 2022
Haris Rauf's nasty delivery hits Bas de Leede on the grille in front of the nose
There's a cut on his face, just under his left eye .#T20WorldCup2022 #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/XslpYkPWFk
Pakistan players and Netherlands cricketers then approach him and help him remove his helmet.
Pakistani bowlers run riot, using bounce in the clash, with the Netherlands to advance in the ongoing cricket carnival.
PAKvNED: Netherlands lose openers in crucial T20 ... 11:06 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
PERTH – Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early as under pressure Team Green started on a strong ...
