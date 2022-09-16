‘Sultan’ – Shaniera terms Wasim Akram’s upcoming book ‘pretty explosive’

01:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
‘Sultan’ – Shaniera terms Wasim Akram’s upcoming book ‘pretty explosive’
Source: Shaniera Akram (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani cricket legend Wasim AKram is all set to unveil his biography book, carrying memories from his personal and professional lives, in coming weeks.

Shaneira Akram, the wife of the celebrity bowler, has shared the photo of the title page of his book and shared her two cents on it.

Taking to Instagram, she said that she has fallen in love with his husband all over again just because of this book

“There are so many parts of Wasims life in this book that I never even knew about. I know it was tough for him to put this to paper and as a wife It was huge for me to read and when it comes out It's going to be pretty explosive. But like the truth, no matter what, one way or another, it always comes out! And I'm very proud of him,” she said.

The author of Wasim AKram’s biography is a famous English writer Gideon Haigh and it will be unveiled in November 2022.

Shaniera said that global distribution dates to be shared soon.

The former cricketer has reportedly made startling revelations about match fixing scandals and Justice Qayyum report in the book.  

More From This Category
PCB responds to Shahid Afridi’s allegations ...
10:31 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Tennis legend Roger Federer announces retirement
10:05 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Shaheen Afridi paying himself for treatment in ...
09:29 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to ...
10:06 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG: Fakhar Zaman dropped as Pakistan ...
08:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Pakistan announce squads for England series, T20 ...
06:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about Naseem Shah video
12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr