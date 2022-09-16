‘Sultan’ – Shaniera terms Wasim Akram’s upcoming book ‘pretty explosive’

KARACHI – Pakistani cricket legend Wasim AKram is all set to unveil his biography book, carrying memories from his personal and professional lives, in coming weeks.

Shaneira Akram, the wife of the celebrity bowler, has shared the photo of the title page of his book and shared her two cents on it.

Taking to Instagram, she said that she has fallen in love with his husband all over again just because of this book

“There are so many parts of Wasims life in this book that I never even knew about. I know it was tough for him to put this to paper and as a wife It was huge for me to read and when it comes out It's going to be pretty explosive. But like the truth, no matter what, one way or another, it always comes out! And I'm very proud of him,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

The author of Wasim AKram’s biography is a famous English writer Gideon Haigh and it will be unveiled in November 2022.

Shaniera said that global distribution dates to be shared soon.

The former cricketer has reportedly made startling revelations about match fixing scandals and Justice Qayyum report in the book.