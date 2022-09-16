TikTok star Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in style
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to social media influencers they take the celebration to another level altogether.

Celebrating her birthday zealously, TikTok star Jannat Mirza had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mirza shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful celebration where she was spotted beaming with happiness alongside her friends including beau Umar Butt.

Giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor and scrumptious-looking cake, Jannat was dressed to the nines looking super pretty. Jannat and Umar Butt also clicked some stunning pictures.

The TikTok star currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account.

