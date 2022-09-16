Gohar Rasheed gearing up to play triple role in ‘Jhindo’

Popular actor Gohar Rasheed is a talent powerhouse who has been working his way up, slow and steady. While he has been riding high on the success of his previous projects, the ‘Laapata’ actor has several exciting projects in the pipeline.

His upcoming project has piqued the interest of drama buffs us ‘Jhindo’, featuring Gohar, Humaima Malick, Hajra Yamin and Saleem Mairaj. It is directed by ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat‘’s Anjum Shahzad and written by Kurbaan.

The Rangreza actor exclusively spoke to Galaxy Lollywood about the drama ‘Jhindo’ and spilt the beans about his role. He described his character as “something which has never been seen before on Pakistani television”. He said: “For the first time I will be doing a triple role and that’s one thing I am very excited about. In terms of looks, the character is very regal.”

He added: “The way Anjum Shahzad has shot it is going to be actually very interesting to watch.”. Further, he confirmed that the shooting has been completed. “The date is yet to be announced, however, it will be released soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Gohar ???????? (@mirzagoharrasheed)

On the work front, Gohar Rasheed last appeared in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed. Directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film was released on Eidul Adha and has done spectacular business at the box office.

Moreover, he also has three upcoming movies; ‘The Legends of Maula Jatt’, ‘Money Back Guarantee’ and ‘Kambakht’.