Watch – Sania Mirza and sister Anam set sibling goals in new video

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza is setting some adorable sibling goals alongside her baby sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram and fans are loving the Mirza sisters' bonding.

Needless to say, Sania's latest reel is a picture-perfect representation of some serious sister goals. The video captures the ace tennis player with her sister Anam Mirza in the most candid moments.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of sports star Shoaib Maik hilariously pulls her sister Anam’s leg the way most older siblings do.

"????????‍♀️ if you’ve said this to your younger sibling!#Sisters #MirzaGirls", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.