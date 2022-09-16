Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement

Global tennis star Roger Federer created a frenzy online when he announced that he would retire after the Laver Cup in London on Thursday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner broke the news in a social media post, saying, he would “play more tennis in the future but not in grand slams or on the tour”.

"The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me, Federer said in the note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Soon after this announcement, fans and admirers expressed their sadness over this decision. Pakistani stars and several Bollywood celebs also reacted to this heartbreaking news on their social media handles.

There is an old saying that “Those we love don’t go away they play beside us everyday.” Tennis legend @rogerfederer is one of them. The way he played and ruled tennis courts will be a lasting memory for all of us. A role model to the core, Federer will always rule our hearts. pic.twitter.com/5uSFPM9BwY — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 16, 2022

Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court ???????? — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022