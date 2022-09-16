Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement
Source: Roger Federer (Instagram)
Global tennis star Roger Federer created a frenzy online when he announced that he would retire after the Laver Cup in London on Thursday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner broke the news in a social media post, saying, he would “play more tennis in the future but not in grand slams or on the tour”.

"The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me, Federer said in the note.

Soon after this announcement, fans and admirers expressed their sadness over this decision. Pakistani stars and several Bollywood celebs also reacted to this heartbreaking news on their social media handles.

Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

