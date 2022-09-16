Tennis legend Roger Federer announces retirement

BERN – Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the game, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final event.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," the Tennis great said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam single titles during his career, has not been seen in action since he suffered defeat in quarter-final at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” his statement read.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” the star tennis player said.

He also thanked his family members, coaches and fellow players for their support throughout his career.