Armeena Khan hits back at Shaniera Akram for calling out Resham
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Armeena Khan hits back at Shaniera Akram for calling out Resham
Source: Instagram
Share

Despite Lollywood actor Resham's public apology for throwing plastic waste into a river while heading to Charsadda to help flood affectees on Sunday, the veteran continues to draw public ire.

Activist Shaniera Akram is also among those who continue to highlight the matter. However, actor Armeena Khan called her out for her “white saviour complex” and defended Resham.

Their Twitter feud has been gaining widespread attention. It all started when Akram took to Twitter and questioned who throws “meat and plastic rubbish into flood,” in response to Resham’s video.

The Bin Roye actor called the activist out for tweeting three times successively within the course of 12 hours. Here are a series of tweets from Armeena.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaniera also praised Resham later after her apology video surfaced and lauded her courage to accept mistakes publicly.

Resham apologises for throwing plastic waste into ... 03:24 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

After facing severe backlash, Lollywood diva Resham has shared an apology video for throwing plastic wrappers in the ...

More From This Category
Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger ...
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes ...
04:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Watch – Sania Mirza and sister Anam set sibling ...
03:50 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Gohar Rasheed gearing up to play triple role in ...
03:22 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in ...
02:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with ...
12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr