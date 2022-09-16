Armeena Khan hits back at Shaniera Akram for calling out Resham

Despite Lollywood actor Resham's public apology for throwing plastic waste into a river while heading to Charsadda to help flood affectees on Sunday, the veteran continues to draw public ire.

Activist Shaniera Akram is also among those who continue to highlight the matter. However, actor Armeena Khan called her out for her “white saviour complex” and defended Resham.

Their Twitter feud has been gaining widespread attention. It all started when Akram took to Twitter and questioned who throws “meat and plastic rubbish into flood,” in response to Resham’s video.

Who throws meat and plastic rubbish in to a flood and disease affected river? On Camera ! And thinks they are doing a good thing? I'm so lost ???????? — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 13, 2022

Especially when Pakistan is currently suffering extreme effects of climate change,it was very concerning to watch actress Resham ignorantly throwing plastic into a river.But seeing so many people get offended by her actions makes me believe the future of Pakistan isin good hands! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 15, 2022

The Bin Roye actor called the activist out for tweeting three times successively within the course of 12 hours. Here are a series of tweets from Armeena.

Punching down again eh Shaniera? Imagine tweeting three times successively within in the course 12 hours for someone whom you know can’t attack back. I wonder what you’re really after. https://t.co/yyxIUKg3fu — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 14, 2022

Ghalti har insaan sey hoti hai! Ager Woh maafi mang ley tow maaf ker deyna chahiye. Ajeeb peechay hi parh gaye hai yeh uskay. — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 15, 2022

My final statement on the matter. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lyTgNCRWoU — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Shaniera also praised Resham later after her apology video surfaced and lauded her courage to accept mistakes publicly.

I'm sure I speak for many when we say apology accepted @TheRealResham . It takes courage to admit when you have done something your not proud of. I hope you will work with us to help fight climate change and use your influence to help make Pakistan clean and green ???????????????????? — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 15, 2022