Resham apologises for throwing plastic waste into a river

After facing severe backlash, Lollywood diva Resham has shared an apology video for throwing plastic wrappers in the water after feeding fish.

Stating that it was a mistake and she is against pollution, Resham took to Instagram and apologised to her followers and the entire nation.

“First of all, please accept my apology because what happened shouldn’t have had happened. It happened out of carelessness and was not done intentionally and for that I apologise to the entire nation. I personally am against littering and to keep our country clean is our duty. I’m also a human and every human makes mistakes, so did I,” she said

She called it the “biggest mistake” of her career and said that she’ll try to make sure it never happens again. She ended her video with an apology from the “bottom of her heart”.

The aforementioned video shows Resham throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into a river on her way to Charsadda has drawn massive backlash online, with people calling out the actor’s actions.