Imran Ashraf shares heartwarming video of his son Roham
An actor par excellence, Lollywood actor Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, the drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.
The Mushk actor is also a fan favourite due to his humble and down-to-earth nature. This time around, the Dum Mastam actor's die-hard fan girls left the internet shocked.
This time around, Imran is winning hearts with a video of his adorable son. Roham, Imran and Kiran's little bundle of joy, gives his unconditional love and support, to his father.
On the work front, Imran Ashraf has been praised for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.
Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Ashraf has delivered brilliant performances since his debut in the industry. His powerful ...
