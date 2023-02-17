Bride goes viral for singing to groom on their wedding

When it comes to courtship, marriages, and the hottest couple in the town, Bridgerton has nothing on the desi weddings in the South Asian diaspora. Being the most anticipated time of the year, the wedding season becomes the highlight of several people's lives — apart from the bride and groom. Not only do these extravagant affairs change the discourse of the fashion industry, but there is also an unspoken competition and/or trend that sets in for the hottest duo of the season.
In Pakistan, wedding bells for most couples start ringing with the arrival of fall till the beginning of spring. Although economic recession and inflation hit Pakistan the hardest this time, the wedding season stayed the same with all its extravagance and shenanigans people could afford.
Though a number of brides and grooms came forward to share glimpses of their big day, not many could make headlines. Most recently, a Pakistani aesthetician's bridal entry became the talk of the town. The certified doctor, Sehrish, sang a beautiful song to her darling husband. Sehrish's soulful voice and the melodious Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe had the groom overwhelmed with happiness.
The fairytale wedding of Sehrish and Khurram has every unmarried couple impatiently waiting for their sweet moment. Not only did the newlyweds make headlines, but the bride also set the bar higher with her sweet gesture.
Social media users couldn't help but send love and prayers to the couple, and also praise the gorgeous bride for her sweet gesture.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
