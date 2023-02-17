Search

Actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with a form of dementia

Web Desk 04:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with a form of dementia
Source: Instagram

Bruce Willis, the well-known actor, has frontotemporal dementia, according to his family.

They posted a message on social media stating that it was a relief to receive a clear diagnosis, as his condition had been initially diagnosed as aphasia, which causes speech difficulties.

Unfortunately, his condition has progressed, leading to a more specific diagnosis. The family expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received and highlighted that frontotemporal dementia is the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

The statement also acknowledged the current lack of treatment for the disease but expressed hope for progress in the future. Willis, famous for his roles in blockbuster films such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, and Pulp Fiction had been nominated for several awards, winning one Golden Globe and two Emmys. Last year, his family announced his retirement from acting due to the impact of aphasia on his cognitive abilities.

In a new statement released on Thursday, the family expressed the hope that the media coverage surrounding his diagnosis would raise awareness about the condition. The statement highlighted Willis's belief in using his voice to raise awareness of important issues, both publicly and privately. The family also acknowledged the impact of frontotemporal dementia on individuals and their families, expressing a desire to bring attention to the disease and to connect with others affected by it.

The statement was signed by Willis's wife, Emma Heming, his former wife, Demi Moore, and other family members.

Celebrities and public figures, including journalist Maria Shriver, actor Aaron Paul and many others also offered their support and well wishes.

Frontotemporal dementia, which causes problems with behaviour and language, is a rare form of the disease. Other symptoms can include slow or stiff movements, muscle weakness, and loss of bladder or bowel control, though these tend to occur later in the disease's progression.

Since the 1980s, Bruce has been a popular presence in both television and film. He first gained public attention for his role in the TV show Moonlighting. However, it was his portrayal of the gritty hero John McClane in Die Hard that made him a highly profitable major movie star, with his films generating billions of dollars in box office revenue. Although he is often associated with tough-guy characters, he has also had great success with more family-oriented projects, such as providing the voice for the baby in the beloved Look Who's Talking series. One of his most iconic roles was in The Sixth Sense, in which he played the deceased individual that child actor Haley Joel Osment's character could see.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

