Yashmeera Jan announces exit from showbiz after marriage

Pakistani drama actress Yashmeera Jan, daughter of veteran actors Shabbir Jan and Fareeda Shabbir, has announced her departure from the showbiz industry.

Currently starring in the popular drama series Ghair, Yashmira revealed this would be her final project.

In a viral video with Yasir Nawaz, he expressed his best wishes for Yashmira and shared that she decided to leave acting after her recent Nikkah.

Confirming this, Yashmira stated, “I want to focus on higher education and family responsibilities after marriage.” Playfully, she added, “My husband’s family is financially well-off, so I don’t need to work.”

Pictures from Yashmira’s dholki ceremony are trending on social media, receiving immense love from fans.