Mahira Khan gets candid about her divorce and co-parenting

In a recent instalment of Frieha Altaf's illuminating 'FWhy Podcast,' Pakistani luminary Mahira Khan delved into her personal history, unravelling intimate anecdotes about her formative years, relationships, and remarkable journey through the entertainment industry.

In a candid episode of Frieha Altaf's 'FWhy' podcast, Khan peeled back layers to reveal the dynamics with her ex-husband, Ali Askari, and the journey that led to their parting.

She shared that the turning point in her marriage surfaced shortly after her son, Azlan, entered their lives. The signs were apparent, though the decision to move forward required time. While she did extend the deliberation, they ultimately chose to part ways, culminating in a divorce around a year after their son's birth. She clarified that their separation wasn't fueled by acrimony or maltreatment. Rather, it was a result of two young souls who embarked on matrimony and naturally grew apart as life unfolded.

She emphasised the importance of prioritising her child amidst the ebb and flow and shared how her ex-husband and she have cultivated a 'modern family,' a testament to their unwavering love for their child. 'Respecting each other's partners, it's been a journey, but we stand united.' The thread of unconditional love has bonded them, transcending the complexities. 'We're there for our child,' she concluded.