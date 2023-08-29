vivo Y27 smartphone launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

LAHORE - vivo, a renowned technology brand, has proudly launched the highly anticipated Y27 smartphone in Pakistan. The Y27 combines exceptional design with formidable performance, making it a true masterpiece.

The vivo Y27 boasts a unique Dual Ring Design and a 2.5D Flat Frame, setting it apart from other devices. In addition, it offers exceptional performance with features such as the 44W FlashCharge and a 5000mAh battery that delivers efficient charging. It also includes Nighttime Charging Protection to ensure safe charging during the night.

The vivo Y27 smartphone boasts a 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM, which is helpful for users who multitask often by switching between apps, browsing the internet with various tabs open, and listening to music. This device highlights vivo's dedication to innovation and quality, making it a desirable option for those seeking a stylish and practical smartphone.

In addition to this, vivo Y27 boasts an impressive storage capacity of 128GB to ensure that users can effortlessly store and access an extensive array of digital content, including photos, videos, apps, and more, all within the palm of their hands.

The device's delightful aesthetics cater to those in search of a standout device exuding elegance catering to individuals who appreciate a blend of style and professionalism. The Dual Ring Design draws inspiration from the ring shape, artfully combining gold inlay with delicate lines.

The geometric pattern exudes elegance and minimalist aesthetics. Additionally, the matte surface of Glitter AG is as gentle as skin and resists scratches, abrasions, and fingerprints. The subtle diamond pattern enriches textures and unveils an artistic realm.

The camera system on the vivo Y27 complements the phone's features, providing users with a decent photography experience. The smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 50MP Ultra Clear Camera paired with a 2MP Bokeh Camera, which captures sharp images with excellent clarity and detail.

Additionally, it also has an excellent front 8MP Front Camera for capturing your special and memorable moments. The smartphone also offers a Super Night Selfie that utilizes AI Face Beauty and Aura Screen Light for stunning low-light selfies with a soft yet powerful glow.

With its recent launch, the Y27 smartphone presents an alluring and sophisticated design that captivates users. Its premium quality guarantees durability, protection, and an immersive user experience. The seamless frame enhances the overall aesthetic appeal of the device, striking a perfect balance between style and functionality.

vivo Y27 stands as the perfect companion, seamlessly combining stylish aesthetics with practical functionality, making it a versatile choice for any user.

Launch details

The Y27 is available in two captivating colour variants, Burgundy Black and Sea Blue, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 69,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y36 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 6-month warranty for accessories. vivo Y27 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).